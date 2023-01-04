Five security guards injured in brawl with vendors near India Gate

At least five private security guards were injured after they were hit with sticks and stones by street vendors during a scuffle that broke on Tuesday at ‘Children’s Park’ near India Gate, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said, “The guards prevented the street vendors in a prohibited zone which led to a brawl.”

“India Gate stretch is a no vending zone,” he said.

Also Read: 6 cops injured in mob attack in Bihar

Tayal said they received a PCR call regarding a quarrel in the afternoon and reached the spot to take control of the situation.

“Some vendors got angry over the issue and around 3.30pm, when the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) truck was trying to load the vendor’s materials, they started throwing sticks and construction materials at private guards in which five guards sustained injuries,” the DCP said.

A first information report (FIR) against unknown vendors was registered following the incident and an investigation is being taken up, officials said.

NDMC has not commented on the matter.

In a bid to prevent littering and illegal hawking at the newly developed Kartavya Path, NDMC has divided the stretch into eight zones deploying 16 teams comprising 32 civic officials from the public health and enforcement department. These teams are also assisted by 32 civil defence volunteers.

Anyone caught violating the order is liable to pay a fine ranging from ₹50 to ₹2,000. The municipal council has only permitted authorized vendors and ice-cream trolley vendors to operate in the earmarked vending zones along the India gate and Kartavya Path. They are distributed in each of the six designated locations, including South of C-Hexagon, North of C-Hexagon, left and right sides of the Man Singh Road; South and North side of the Rafi Marg.