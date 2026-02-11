Five yrs after proposal, work on ph-1 of Delhi Sports Univ kicks off in Ghevra

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the first phase for the long-pending Delhi Sports University project at Ghevra village in northwest Delhi, marking a formal start to construction nearly five years after the proposal was first mooted. Officials familiar with the project said the current exercise constitutes preparatory ground work ahead of larger civil construction work.

According to officials, the initial work involves clearing grass, removal of rubbish and surface excavation within the campus site. The estimated cost of this work is ₹33.48 lakh, with a completion period of 60 days. The work is to be executed entirely within the premises of the proposed university campus at Ghevra village.

The Delhi Sports University project was first announced in 2020–21 with the aim of creating a specialised institution for sports education and high-performance training. The university is planned on a 79-acre site at Ghevra and is envisioned as a hub for Olympic-level coaching, sports science and athlete development. As per earlier government disclosures, the overall project cost has been estimated at around ₹2,000 crore.

Progress on the project had remained slow over the past few years due to procedural clearances and planning-related requirements. Officials said that the environmental impact assessment for the campus has now been completed, enabling the PWD to move ahead with physical work on the site. The release of the tender for ground preparation has also been completed.

Officials said that further tenders covering major civil works are expected to follow after completion of the initial site-preparation phase. Once fully developed, the university is expected to house training facilities, academic blocks, hostels and allied sports infrastructure, in line with the project’s original plan.