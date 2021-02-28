Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL
The General Aviation Terminal has seen a 25% increase in passenger movement since its inauguration in September last year, the Delhi airport operator DIAL said on Saturday.
The General Aviation facility supports passengers on chartered flights or private jets from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
DIAL -- Delhi International Airport Ltd-- said that around 120 passengers use the terminal daily, up from 96 daily passengers since its launch last year. “The passenger footfall at this newly built terminal includes domestic and international passengers in the ratio of 90:10. The terminal is witnessing over 30 air traffic movements (ATMs) per day, compared to 24 ATMs in September 2020,” it said.
DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said the rise is due to the airport status as the second safest in the world and efficiency in handling operations smoothly even during the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU awards over 178,000 degrees at mixed format convocation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man killed in fire at factory in Delhi's Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls in 5 MCD wards today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi adds 243 new Covid-19 cases, three more deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flyers up 25% at General aviation terminal: DIAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi CM Kejriwal says city law, order in turmoil; Police disagree
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
17-year-old critical after being stabbed by 5 in Delhi's Kalkaji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi gears up for bypolls in five municipal wards on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports 243 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active caseload sees slight jump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'moderate' Gurgaon, worsens in Ghaziabad, 'poor' in Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi municipal by-polls: Notice issued to 3 officers over govt advertisement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT directs Delhi Jal Board to ensure supply of treated water in public parks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP and Congress gear up for Delhi MCD by-polls tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Cop said he didn’t see any blood’, alleges woman whose stalkers stabbed brother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 found dead at factory fire site in Delhi’s Pratap Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox