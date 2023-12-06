close_game
Fog envelopes parts of Delhi as air quality remains poor

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 06, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Delhi’s AQI, which was in the poor zone last on November 29 when light rain across the city improved it to 290, has not touched the severe category since November 24 when it was 415

Shallow to moderate fog enveloped parts of Delhi as the air quality remained poor on Wednesday morning after improving to this category a day earlier. An Air Quality Index (AQI) of 284 (poor) was recorded around 7am.

The minimum temperature of 11.2°C on Tuesday was two degrees above normal. (HT PHOTO)
Delhi’s AQI was in the poor zone last on November 29 when light rain across the city improved it to 290. The AQI has not touched the severe category since November 24 when it was 415.

The minimum temperature of 11.2°C on Tuesday was two degrees above normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature was likely to remain around 10°C for the next three to four days due to some cloudiness and moisture intrusion from Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said the minimum temperature is likely to stabilize to around 10-11°C now with cloudiness persisting. “No significant dip in minimum temperature is expected in the coming days.”

