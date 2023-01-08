Food hub at Hauz Khas station keeps Metro registers ringing

The Hauz Khas metro station’s interchange corridor, one of the longest walks between two connecting lines, has turned into a popular food court, with 15 out of 22 shops serving food and beverages, officials said.

The previously empty corridor is now earning revenues for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which is now turning to other prominent interchange stations like Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate for similar initiatives.

“When these public spaces are used for commercial purpose or for setting up of exhibitions or displays, they are frequented by more people, becoming safer in the process,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC. “From the perspective of revenue generation, this is an important step forward. However, we always ensure that passenger movement is given the highest priority.”

Anuj Kharbanda, 25, who commutes from Janakpuri to Gurugram, said he stops at the food court at least twice a week. “After work, I usually went to a food outlet in Cybercity. But lately, I have been using the metro interchange station to grab a bite. It is a convenient option,” he said.

Vidhi Mehta, 28, a lawyer working out of Green Park, said the food court has become a meeting spot. “I have met clients within the metro station. Instead of heading out to the nearby SDA market or Hauz Khas, we have sat and had discussions at the food court itself,” she said.

The Hauz Khas metro station connects the Yellow Line with the Magenta Line. Although the Magenta Line became operational on December 25, 2017, the interchange corridor has seen commercial activity from last year, when the food court became operational.

The success of the food court has seen more retail space being leased, with around 680 sq metres of area currently occupied by outlets now, officials said.

DMRC’S other prominent interchange stations such as Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Dwarka Sector 21, Kirti Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir and Netaji Subhash Place have similar commercial properties, owing to greater space within the station premises. Dwarka Sector 21 houses a mall as well, where there is also a multiplex, besides a food court.

“Among the non-interchange stations, which includes Nehru Place, HUDA City Centre and Akshardham, there is a lot of commercial space available and similar developments have taken place there,” Dayal (check) said.