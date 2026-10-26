Food safety violations: Delhi destroys over 400kg of festive-season stock

More than 400kg of food items in violation of established safety rules were destroyed as part of the Delhi government’s food safety department (FSD) raids as it has stepped up enforcement during the ongoing festive season. Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the FSD had been directed to continue regular monitoring, surprise inspections and sample testing effectively. (Representative photo)

In surprise raids conducted on Saturday at 13 premises in Nihal Vihar, including unlicensed sweet-making units, manufacturers, and sweet shops, 402kg of food items were destroyed.

The teams examined unhygienic manufacturing practices and the conditions in which food items were handled and stored. “Around 402 kg of food items were destroyed, including 265 kg of rasgullas, 45 kg of chhena, 80 kg of milk cake and 12 kg of grated coconut. The teams also collected 14 samples for testing. These included six samples of chhena, milk cake and rasgullas, laddoos and other edibles,” official said.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said the FSD had been directed to continue regular monitoring, surprise inspections and sample testing effectively. “Strict action must also be taken against those violating the rules, in accordance with the law. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of every citizen during the festive season and ensuring that Delhi residents have access to pure, safe and quality food products,” she said in an official statement.

During an earlier operation on August 26, the department had faced difficulties in locating sweet-making units spread across different lanes in the area. “Sweet makers had shut their shops in various lanes, and only three premises could be identified. This time, surprise inspections were conducted on a holiday to make the operation more effective. All teams were deployed simultaneously in different lanes to ensure that the establishments did not get prior information about the inspection,” said an official.

Separately, the department recently conducted a special drive at Mori Gate Khoya Mandi, where around 370kg of khoya and 150kg of chhena were destroyed. “The material was found abandoned, spoiled and emitting a foul smell. Three samples of khoya were collected from the site for laboratory testing,” the official added. The department said that an earlier operation at the same market on September 4, during Janmashtami, had resulted in the destruction of around 3,050 kg of khoya and paneer.

According to the FSD, action will be taken against the concerned food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules applicable under it. “The action will be based on inspection findings and, where required, laboratory test reports. The department said inspections, sample collection and enforcement action would continue throughout the festive season to prevent the manufacture, supply and sale of food items that violate prescribed food safety standards,” the official added.