Forest dept plans 11-lakh revamp of Asola Bhatti turtle pond amid breeding boom

The Delhi forest and wildlife department is set to revamp and expand its turtle pond at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi after a rapid increase in the turtle population housed there since its creation in 2022. The pond was established in January 2022 as a temporary or ‘transit’ camp to house trafficked. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Officials said a tender worth ₹11.06 lakh has been floated on November 6 for renovation and maintenance works, which include planting nearly 500 new trees, shrubs and hedges, monthly watering of the pond, regular removal of garden waste and expanding its overall area. The project aims to enhance the habitat for turtles that are breeding successfully at the site.

The pond was established in January 2022 as a temporary or ‘transit’ camp to house trafficked, injured and rescued turtles. However, the numbers have grown significantly over the past two years, with more than 250 turtles currently thriving there. These include four Indian species of both hard-shell and soft-shell varieties.

HT had on August 5 reported that habitat enrichment measures taken over the past year had led to the sanctuary’s most successful breeding season so far. “This year, between 20 and 25 turtles hatched here. There has been focused action on the pond, which includes setting up rocks on the edges and planting native grasses where they can hide, nest, find food and even rest. In addition, logs have been placed in the middle of the pond, where they like to sit and bask,” a senior forest official said. The official added that a special sandy area has also been created for turtles to bask in the sun.

A copy of the tender, seen by HT, details the proposed works for further protection of the area. These include repairing the pond’s green fibre lining, installing a new chain-link fence, clearing weeds and wild growth across roughly 740 sq m, preparing and compacting the soil base by rolling and levelling two major sections of 600 sq m and 1,024 sq m, and laying fresh clay soil (chikni mitti) reinforced with jute or coconut fibre.

The tender, dated November, will open for bids on November 27, after which work will commence. “Habitat enrichment and increasing the area is a key focus, which will only allow more turtles to breed and thrive here,” a second forest official said.

Officials added that the sanctuary receives turtles rescued from illegal trade or recovered from traffickers in and around Delhi. Last July, over 100 baby turtles rescued from a wildlife smuggler in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony were relocated to Asola. “The department continues to bring in trafficked and rescued turtles, including those found in pet shops where they are sold illegally,” the official said.

Turtles are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022, and cannot be sold or kept as pets. The species found at the pond include the Indian flapshell turtle, the Indian roofed turtle, the black pond turtle and the yellow spotted pond turtle. As part of the tender, a full-time worker will also be engaged to clean the pond and maintain the site, officials said.

Wildlife expert Faiyaz Khudsar said a variety of microhabitats is essential for sustaining turtle species. “The Indian flapshell turtle burrows and nests along marshy water margins, while the Indian roofed turtle, an omnivore with a roof-like shell, needs ample basking sites. The black pond turtle feeds on insects, larvae and small fish,” he said, adding that aquatic vegetation and grasses such as Paspalum help hatchlings hide from predators and should be encouraged.