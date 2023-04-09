Akali Dal leader Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal joins BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Sunday.

Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal’s induction was held at BJP’s national headquarters in presence of senior BJP leaders (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

His induction was held at the party’s national headquarters in the presence of senior BJP leaders.

Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal is the son of former Punjab assembly Speaker and Lok Sabha deputy Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal.

Earlier on Saturday, CR Kesavan, great-grandson of India’s first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP.

Kesavan resigned from Congress on February 23 stating that he has not even seen “vestiges of the values” that made him work for the party with dedication for over two decades.

On Thursday, Anil Antony, the son of Congress veteran AK Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Antony held the position of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) digital media convenor and the national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The developments come ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The General elections are expected to be held by May 2024 to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha.