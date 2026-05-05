New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly robbing ₹4.18 lakh from a cash collection agent in Burari, an official said on Tuesday. Four arrested for robbing cash collection agent of ₹4.18 lakh in Burari

The incident took place on April 27 in north Delhi when the victim, 40-year-old Sandeep, was on his way to collect cash from various outlets after picking up ₹4,18,600 from a warehouse in Swaroop Nagar.

Police said two people on a scooter deliberately hit Sandeep's motorcycle, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries. Soon after, two more associates arrived on another scooter, and all four allegedly snatched the bag containing the cash and fled the spot, they said.

"The investigation involved scanning footage from more than 1,000 CCTV cameras covering nearly 35 kilometres. Police tracked the suspects moving across multiple locations, including routes leading to Haryana and back into Delhi," a senior police officer said.

During the probe, police found the accused had changed clothes and frequently shifted locations to evade arrest. Police eventually traced their movements to Jahangirpuri, where they saw two of them at a hotel.

Hotel records and technical surveillance helped police identify and apprehend the suspects.

"Three accused Sameer , Krish and Kapil were arrested on May 3, while their associate Shahdab alias Amit was later arrested from Ashok Vihar," the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police said Sameer had earlier worked as a delivery boy and had observed the cash collection agent's movement, which helped them plan the robbery.

"A sum of ₹26,000, a mobile phone purchased using the stolen money and a scooter used in the crime were recovered. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount," the officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.