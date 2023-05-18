Home / Cities / Delhi News / Four gets stuck in lift at Connaught Place bar, rescued after an hour

Four gets stuck in lift at Connaught Place bar, rescued after an hour

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 18, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The owner of My Bar Headquarters said the issue was a simple technical fault that is often seen in elevators

Four men leaving a bar in Connaught Place late on Wednesday night were trapped in an elevator for over an hour, officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said, adding that all of them were rescued safely after a technician’s intervention following a lengthy operation.

My Bar Headquarters at Connaught Place in New Delhi where four people got stuck in a lift on Wednesday night. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
My Bar Headquarters at Connaught Place in New Delhi where four people got stuck in a lift on Wednesday night. (Vipin Kumar/HT photo)

The rescue, said officials, took longer than expected because of the design of buildings on the ground floor of Connaught Place — they have high ceilings, which constricted the space fire officials were able to work in.

The four men, aged between 25 and 30, were on their way out from a party at My Bar Headquarters in CP’s N Block around 11.15pm, when the establishment’s lift, about 5x5 feet in size, stopped midway between the ground and first floors due to a technical snag, said a DFS official aware of the matter.

Gurbinder Gujral, the owner of My Bar Headquarters, said the issue was a simple technical fault that is often seen in elevators. Officials said the elevator also services neighbouring restaurants on the first floor.

The rescue eventually ended at 12.15am after a lift technician was called in from a nearby hotel and resolved the malfunction, said the official cited above.

“All through the operation, the four men inside were panicking and crying,” said Nitin Lohchab, station officer of Connaught Place fire station, who supervised the rescue.

Pranav Tayal, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), said no police case was registered, because they didn’t receive a complaint from anyone. “The lift was stuck between the ground and first floors, but the cabin was stuck behind a wall. That meant we couldn’t access the lift even to offer water to the men,” he said.

The mechanics of this particular elevator were different from the ones handled by him in the past, said Lohchab. The fire fighters then summoned a rescue tender from Laxmi Nagar fire station and lift technicians in the vicinity. One of them, from a nearby hotel, was able to get the lift down to the ground floor.

Gujral said the lift belongs to a company that owns the building. “But since we are using the building, we are also ensuring it’s maintenance,” said Gujral.

He also refuted claims that a technician from a nearby hotel arrived for the rescue efforts, saying it was in fact an engineer from the elevator firm who corrected the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
connaught place elevator rescue + 1 more
connaught place elevator rescue
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out