'Frightening': Delhi HC takes note of Sarojini market crowding viral video

Delhi high court has taken note of the overcrowding video in the Sarojini Nagar market and said that the state of affairs is "frightening" and that a stampede can take place. The court said Covid Or no covid, the situation is eerie. “There can be a stampede where 100 of people can die. And don't say that this is state-managed. 100s of people are pushing each other and there is no control that people have on each other. they are just flowing like a river,” it said.

The court also directed the police and authorities to watch the movement of the public who are coming to the market.

The court also expressed anguish and said that none of its earlier orders to control crowding in the market has been complied with. "It's been a complete and blatant breach of our orders, " the court said, adding that it sees no reason to say that same is not wilful.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh said both the corporation and the police have ample power under the statute to take action. The court said that despite this, there is absolutely no improvement in the situation on the ground. The court noted that the viral video, where people are being pushed and pulled, due to overcrowding, indicates that the number of vendors has also exceeded the limit of 200 put by the court.

According to sources, the LG has advised the police commissioner and divisional commissioner (Revenue) to strictly ensure compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour in Delhi, in line with the latest DDMA guidelines.

"Media reports and inputs from the ground point out that markets are overcrowded and there are violations of COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at all markets, bars and restaurants and other public places, even as the number of positive cases was maintaining a rising trend and positivity rate had risen to 0.29%.

All police officers and field functionaries have been directed to immediately ensure strict enforcement of DDMA order dated 15.12.2021, in letter and spirit," an official familiar with the development said.

