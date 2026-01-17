A filter-less ionization system that cleans the air, pole-mounted dust traps that operate on solar energy, an electrostatic mist sprayer, and a high sulphur-compatible retrofit emission control device for industries — these were some of the innovations grabbing eyeballs on Friday at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which showcased 33 shortlisted proposals under the Delhi government’s “innovation challenge” to find solutions to Delhi’s persisting problem of air pollution. From dust traps to clean-air tech: IIT-Delhi hosts innovations to curb pollution

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)’s exhibition titled Innovative Technological Solutions for Combating Air Pollution. Addressing young innovators, Gupta said, “Seeing all these innovative ideas, I see a very beautiful and better future for Delhi.”

She added that air pollution is the biggest challenge for the capital and that the government is moving beyond temporary measures to implement permanent, technology-based solutions.

“Young innovators will be the greatest force against pollution,” Gupta said.

The innovations that may eventually be adopted by the government will be finalised by the end of the month, with the aim of operationalising them by the end of 2026, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had said earlier.

The challenge, launched by the Delhi government, aimed to find practical, scalable and deployable solutions to tackle air pollution, particularly by reducing ambient particulate matter and vehicular emissions. Close to 300 applications were received, of which 33 cleared the initial screening.

The proposals were shortlisted by an eight-member expert committee headed by an IIT-Delhi professor and comprising scientists and domain experts.

One of the innovations featured a pole-mounted dust trap. “This is an advanced clean-air technology where each pole emits an EMF signal, which causes particulate matter to coagulate and become heavier before settling on the ground. Each pole has a radius of 400 metres, and a network of such poles can be established across the city using artificial intelligence,” the innovator explained.

Standing beside it was another innovation by Mumbai-based firm Zero Carbon Tech24, called the “filterless smoke and dust carbon-capturing device”.

Sirsa said, “The focus is on new technologies in pollution control so that Delhi can become a model city.”

Proposals that meet prescribed benchmarks will move to field trials and laboratory testing, with costs to be borne by the DPCC, as per guidelines. The winning projects will be eligible for incentives, including ₹5 lakh after successful expert committee evaluation and up to ₹50 lakh for solutions verified by National Physical Laboratory-equivalent labs and recommended for government adoption.