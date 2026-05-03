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Fruit seller held for stealing 25 lakh worth jewellery from Patel Nagar house

Delhi Police arrested a 23-year-old fruit seller for a burglary in Patel Nagar, recovering stolen cash and jewelry worth ₹25 lakh.

Published on: May 03, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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Delhi Police claimed to have arrested a 23-year-old fruit seller who allegedly barged into a locked house in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar and fled with around 10,000 cash and gold and silver jewellery worth 25 lakh earlier this week. Police said an officer impersonated a fruit vendor to arrest the accused.

The accused had left the locker in an under-construction flat in the same building because he could not handle the weight, police said. (Representative photo)

The accused has been identified as a resident of Darbhanga. Interrogation led to the recovery of a 25kg locker which the man had stolen, some jewellery which was artificial, and 920 cash. He had left the locker in an under-construction flat in the same building because he could not handle the weight, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.

On Tuesday, the Ranjeet Nagar police station received a call complaining of a burglary at a house in South Patel Nagar around 6am. The complainant reported about the theft of a locker containing gold and silver jewellery and 5,000– 10,000 cash. A case of burglary was registered and investigation was taken up.

During inspection at the house, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station and his team members found a mobile phone from the bathroom. The phone did not belong to the family. Later, someone called on the phone and identified himself as the nephew of a fruit seller.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

burglary patel nagar delhi police
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