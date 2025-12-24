Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
Funds cleared to upgrade 3 S Delhi flyovers, traffic and waterlogging to be fixed

BySnehil Sinha
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 04:00 am IST

As per the plan, the corridor between the Modi Mill Flyover and the IIT Gate intersection will be widened to three lanes in each direction

The upgrades are expected to benefit thousands of commuters who used the Outer Ring Road and the MB Road corridors daily. (Representative photo/HT Archive)
The Delhi government on Tuesday alloted funds for upgrades along three south Delhi flyovers, at Modi Mill, Savitri Cinema and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, to decongest high-footfall roads and address chronic waterlogging, officials aware of the matter said.

The works, approved by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) on Tuesday, will be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), at a combined cost of 759 crore. Officials said the approvals will allow construction to begin after years of delays linked to planning and financial clearances.

“With EFC clearance now in place, we are firmly moving towards execution. Flyovers alone cannot solve urban problems. That is why traffic decongestion and stormwater drainage are being planned together, so that citizens receive lasting relief, and not temporary fixes,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said.

As per the plan, the corridor between the Modi Mill Flyover and the IIT Gate intersection will be widened to three lanes in each direction to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement. A new two-way Modi Mill Flyover is planned at the intersection of Outer Ring Road and Captain Gaur Marg, along with the doubling of the existing Savitri Cinema Flyover at the Savitri Cinema junction.

Of the 371.75 crore approved for the flyover upgrades, 312.94 crore has been earmarked for the Modi Mill Flyover and 58.81 crore for the Savitri Cinema Flyover. The completion period has been fixed at 30 months.

A 1,140-metre three-lane carriageway from Kalkaji Mandir to Modi Mill and an 870-metre three-lane carriageway in the opposite direction will be part of the project. The Savitri Cinema component involves a 435-metre-long three-lane half flyover.

“Once completed, the flyovers are expected to provide signal-free movement at key intersections, including Captain Gaur Marg–Outer Ring Road and Outer Ring Road–GK-2 Road, reducing congestion and improving average travel speeds along the stretch,” an official said.

Along the MB Road, the stormwater drain project will address persistent flooding caused by damaged and inadequate drainage infrastructure. The project will cover the stretch from Lado Sarai T-Point to Pul Prahladpur, spanning 11.38 kilometres, with a total drain length of 22.76km. This is one of the most persistent waterlogging hot spots under the PWD.

“The drain will be constructed as a precast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box system at an estimated cost of 387.84 crore. The implementation period is 2.5 years, including pre-construction. The project aims to rectify missing drain sections, damage caused during metro construction and (rectify) the limited carrying capacity of existing drains, in line with the Delhi Drainage Master Plan,” the official said.

