Gahlot lays foundation stone for EV charging plaza at Nehru Place bus terminal

New Delhi: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday laid the foundation stone for setting up the first public electric vehicle (EV) charging plaza in Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) Nehru Place bus terminal and inaugurated one EV charging station at the site.

The project, for which Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) has been allotted 10mx9m space at Nehru Place bus terminal, will be completed and opened to the public within a month.

“We are moving closer to our agenda of developing innovative charging infrastructure and EV ecosystem in the national capital and we are happy to be collaborating with CESL, who comes with an expertise in EVs and charging infrastructure in the country. Since the launch of the EV policy last year, we’ve had a significant rise in the number of EVs plying on Delhi roads, with more than 17,000 EVs registered,” said Gahlot.

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the state-run DTC will develop public EV charging stations and battery swapping stations at seven DTC terminals and depots in Delhi. Each of the seven locations will have a total of six charging points, three of which will be for two- and three-wheelers, and three charging points for four-wheelers. Once installed, these locations, with their real-time status and availability of charging points, will also be available on the One Delhi app of the Delhi government.

The minister said: “We are also in the process of deliberation on adding 20 more sites of the transport department in the next phase of installation, apart from the 100 public charging stations which will be installed through an open tender. This will significantly ease the transition towards e-mobility for public transport and subsequently for the residents of Delhi.”

The government’s EV policy, unveiled last year, aims to push for faster adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital.