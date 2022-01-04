Game on for waste segregation! Golf to snakes and ladders, there’s lots to play

Don’t be surprised if you spot a cute cartoon character explaining to you the concepts of waste segregation at a popular market in the city. A host of Delhi-NCR based NGOs have come up with games and other innovative methods to explain the concept of waste segregation and ill effects of single-use plastic.

“We are planning to hold parades, puppet shows, magic shows in SDMC markets; to explain these concepts. But of course, all the plans depend on the Covid situation,” says Ruby Makhija, from Why Waste Wednesdays, adding, “We recently had a very successful event at a city mall, where one of our volunteers dressed like a Santa Claus, engaged the children as well their parents and grandparents. The idea was to spread awareness on waste segregation at the source, and control single-use plastic bags at a popular mall. We had cards with names of various items mentioned such as left over food, cans, plastic bottles, vegetable peels, syringes, expired medicines, cardboard boxes etc. Three dustbins were placed — one each for wet, dry and hazardous waste — and the children or adults had to put the card given by Santa Claus in the correct bin.”

NGO Why Waste Wednesdays recently had a Santa Claus playing waste segregation games with kids at a popular mall.

“Games are the best way to explain such concepts,” says Rukhsar Gauri, from Gurugram-based NGO, Saahas, adding, “We conduct these awareness games with the help of RWAs, in residential societies. In one game that involves golf, we make a path and put coloured glasses at the end. These are coloured in segregation colours — green for wet waste, blue for dry waste, black for domestic hazardous waste and yellow for electronic waste. The one playing it, needs to use a golf stick to put the ball in the right bottle; depending on the card they pick... People are so interested in these games that the kids start fighting as to who will play first. This is way better than showing people some power point presentation, or giving them a lecture.”

And if you talk of games, then how can snakes and ladders be left behind! One waste segregation game, based on snakes and ladders, and darts, by Dwarka-based NGO, Rise Foundation. In the process of coming up with more innovative games, Madhukar Varshney from the foundation, says, “In the waste segregation snakes and ladders, if you do a good thing, then keeping the concept of waste segregation in mind, you move ahead. The other game we make people play is a waste segregation magnetic dart game. This one has a chart paper with numbers corresponding to the colour where the dart lands, and each number has a message about waste segregation. This makes it exciting for the players, and helps us put across the message that’s much needed to keep our city clean.”

