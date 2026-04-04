New Delhi, A member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang, wanted in over 20 criminal cases, was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police in Badarpur area of southeast Delhi, officials said on Saturday. Gangster held after encounter with police in Delhi's Badarpur

The accused, Mohammad Saleem alias Ganja , sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the shootout and was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, they said.

According to police, the STF team had received specific information about the movement of Saleem, who was allegedly planning to commit a theft or burglary in the area.

"Acting on the tip-off, a team was deployed in Badarpur during the intervening night of April 3 and 4. When the suspect arrived on a scooter, he was signalled to stop, but he attempted to flee," a senior police officer said.

During the chase, he lost control and fell on the road. He then pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and opened fire at the police team, firing two rounds.

The police team retaliated in self-defence, firing two rounds. During the exchange, one bullet hit the accused in his left leg, following which he was overpowered and taken into custody.

"A semi-automatic pistol, four empty shells from the spot, and the scooter used by the accused have been recovered," the officer said.

Police said an FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, Saleem disclosed that he is an active member of the Nasir-Danish Pahalwan gang and has been involved in several serious criminal activities. He was earlier convicted in a murder case related to the killing of a criminal identified as Salim Pehlwan in northeast Delhi and had served an eight-year sentence in that case.

"The accused has a long criminal history and is previously involved in more than 75 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, burglary and theft, across Delhi and adjoining areas," the officer said.

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