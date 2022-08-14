Gangster wanted for murder arrested after shootout in southwest Delhi
The Delhi police’s special cell on Sunday arrested a 48-year-old gangster, following a brief exchange of fire, at around 8.40am from Ghitorni village in southwest Delhi, said officials.
The gangster, Parveen Yadav alias Model, had a ₹50,000 reward in his head over a case of shootout-cum-murder of a Law student in Rohini in 2021, said police, adding that they have seized a semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore and four live cartridges, and a car from his possession.
Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said that Yadav, who was wanted in nearly 20 cases of murder, attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, assault, and under the Arms Act in Delhi among others, had been hiding in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan among other places for the past three years.
Yadav was earlier associated with the gangs of notorious criminals Rajesh Bawania, Neetu Dabodia, and Ashok Pradhan, said police. “We received a tip-off and laid a trap to nab Yadav, who was travelling from Mehrauli to Ghitorni village via Chaudhary Jagat Singh Road between 8am and 9am on Sunday, to meet his aide. When we spotted Yadav and signalled him to stop, he reversed his car and tried to flee. A police team blocked his way and asked him to surrender, but he started opening fire at the personnel, and that is when an officer fired at him... Eventually, police overpowered Yadav and nabbed him,” said DCP Singh.
An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Yadav at the Special Cell police station, said the DCP.
-
AAP slams Delhi civic body over staff regularisation delays
The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for regularising only a handful of sanitation workers of the total more than 27000 municipal sanitation workers. AAP MLA and party MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said It is shameful that the BJP has put up hoardings all over Delhi to advertise regularisation of just 187 employees. Pathak added that the BJP's 15-year rule in the MCDs has been marred by misgovernance.
-
Skies remain overcast on Sunday, forecast of moderate rain for Monday
The city on Sunday witnessed overcast skies, with few parts receiving slight drizzle. The weather department predicted light to moderate rainfall in south Haryana and Punjab, including Gurugram, on Sunday and Monday. Parts of Delhi received rain on Sunday afternoon, which brought some relief to the national capital and adjoining areas from sultry weather. The India Meteorological Department warned that Gurugram could witness thunder and lightning as monsoon activity revived for two days.
-
Three held for duping people on pretext of doing e-commerce business
Gurugram: Faridabad police arrested three men from Chennai and Rajasthan for allegedly duping people online. The suspects have been identified as Akshay, Darshan Bhai, and Sagar of Rajasthan. Nitish Kumar Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (NIT) said that the suspects duped a Faridabad resident, Om Thakur, of ₹1.24 lakh on July 27 following which a case was registered at the Central Cyber police station. Faridabad police, spokesperson, Sube Singh, said that the suspects were identified and arrested based on technical investigation.
-
Major revamp to restore five heritage water bodies in Delhi
Recommendations to revive five heritage water bodies in the national Capital have been submitted under the Amrit Sarovar Jal Dharohar scheme of the Union ministry for urban development and housing affairs (MoHUA), officials aware of the matter said. The All India Council for Technical Education is also associated with the scheme. Professor of environmental planning at SPA, Prof Meenakshi Dhote added all five water bodies are part of the Barapullah basin.
-
Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units. They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice.
