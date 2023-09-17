Garbage dump-turned-library opened in north Delhi

A state-of-the-art library aimed at catering to local students aspiring to clear competitive exams has come up on a spot that was occupied by a grimy garbage dump in north Delhi. Officials said that the library caters to students aspiring to clear competitive exams. (HT Photo)

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday inaugurated a community library in the Aman Vihar area of Kirari in north Delhi which was developed on a site previously occupied by a garbage dumping point in the area.

According to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the library is constructed on an area of 100 square yards and boasts of modern facilities such as computers, WiFi connectivity and air conditioning, along with an extensive collection of competitive exam preparation materials.

“It involved the redevelopment of a former dumping site into a fully modernised library. The garbage at the site was becoming a major issue for the entire neighbourhood. Now in its place, this library will help the local students prepare for competitive exams,” mayor Shelly Oberoi added.

Officials added that the library has a seating capacity of 36 and will be upgraded to a multi-storey building in the next phase to accommodate more students. The library’s development was carried out in collaboration with the DAV Educational Society through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), officials said.

Meanwhile, mayor Oberoi also announced that MCD approved the funds for a new community centre in the area.

“People should join the campaign to keep Kirari clean. We are running the ‘Delhi Hogi Saaf’ initiative, which has assembled a team of 3,000 dedicated safai karamcharis (sanitation workers). I will closely supervise this campaign,” she said.

Kirari MLA Rituraj Govind Jha said, “We will expedite the construction of roads with sewer lines in the area within a year.”