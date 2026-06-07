New Delhi, A six-year-old girl died after an old brick pillar collapsed on her while she was playing on a makeshift swing in outernorth Delhi's Holambi Khurd area, police said on Sunday. Girl dies while playing as dilapidated brick pillar collapses in outernorth Delhi

The incident took place in Metro Vihar in the Narela Industrial Area on Saturday, they said, adding that no foul play has surfaced during the initial inquiry and the incident appears to be accidental in nature.

After receiving information regarding a girl having fallen into a drain on Saturday, "A police team immediately rushed to the spot and found the minor lying unconscious on the surface of a covered safety tank," a senior police officer said.

The child, a resident of Metro Vihar, Holambi Khurd, was shifted to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, the officer said.

Her body was later sent to the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Jahangirpuri for preservation and further legal proceedings.

During the course of inquiry, police found that the girl had been playing on a rope swing tied to an old brick pillar. The other end of the rope had been fastened to a metal grill fixed to a nearby wall.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the brick pillar was in a dilapidated condition. While the girl was using the swing, the weakened structure suddenly gave way and collapsed, striking her and causing fatal injuries," he further said.

Police said the pillar appeared old and unstable and may not have been capable of bearing the stress of the swing. Local residents gathered at the spot after the incident, while police inspected the area and recorded statements of family members and witnesses.

The police are examining all aspects as part of the investigation. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collapse, police added.

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