Girl’s body found in suitcase in Delhi’s Burari; relative arrested

The body of a girl was recovered from inside a suitcase in Delhi’s Burari area after police arrested a relative allegedly linked to her murder, officials said on Monday. The case came to light following a tip-off received by the Special Staff of the Outer North district, as the killing had not previously been reported to the police, news agency PTI reported.

Police recover a girl’s body from a suitcase in Burari after arresting a relative allegedly linked to the murder. (Sanjeev Verma/ Representational image)

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Police act on tip-off, arrest accused

According to police, the Special Staff received information about the alleged murder and began working to verify the details. A team subsequently made a trap and caught the suspect.

During questioning, police said the accused allegedly admitted his involvement in the girl’s murder. He then took investigators to Ajit Vihar in Burari, where the girl’s body had allegedly been kept.

The accused is a relative of the girl and has been arrested in connection with the case, an official said according to PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Minor’s body found with multiple wounds in B’shahr; kin allege sexual assault, murder Body recovered from suitcase {{/usCountry}}

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Following the information provided by the accused, police reached the location in Ajit Vihar and recovered the girl’s body from a suitcase. The body has been sent for further legal procedures, officials said.

The recovery has now brought the previously unreported killing to the attention of the authorities. Police have handed the matter over to the Burari police station, where an FIR is being registered.

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Police probe motive, sequence of events

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Investigators are now trying to establish what led to the girl’s death and determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder. Police are also examining the possible motive behind the killing.

The sequence of the incident remains under investigation. Officials are questioning the accused to establish how the girl was allegedly killed and how her body was subsequently concealed inside the suitcase.

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Forensic evidence being examined

Police are also examining forensic and other evidence collected on the site from where the body was recovered. Investigators are expected to use the evidence, along with the information obtained during questioning of the accused, to solve the case and find the matters.

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The accused relative remains in police custody as a part of the investigation and further action will be based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, police said as cited by PTI.

The case has been registered for further investigation at Burari police station. Authorities are continuing to examine the circumstances of the girl’s death, the alleged role of the accused and the motive behind the incident.