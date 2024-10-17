GK murder: Delhi, UP police arrest 2nd shooter after brief gunfight

The Delhi Police special cell and the Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a joint operation in Mathura in the early hours of Thursday and arrested a 26-year-old man who was allegedly one of the shooters in the brazen gunning down of a gym owner outside his Greater Kailash-1 establishment in September. The police team after the encounter in Mathura on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Officers said the accused, identified as Yogesh alias Raju, who has links with jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba, was held after a brief exchange of gunfire, during which he was shot in the leg. They said the accused was taken to a local clinic, and his condition is stable.

Giving details of the case, police said that on September 12, gym owner Nadir Shah was murdered in front of his GK-1 gym, allegedly at the behest of Hashim Baba. Investigators said the attack was carried out by two assailants — Madhur alias Ayaan and Yogesh — who shot Shah and then fled the scene on a two-wheeler.

“Yogesh’s role came to light as we scanned CCTV footage from cameras outside the gym. While Madhur was seen firing, Yogesh was seen on a two-wheeler near him. We learnt that he was tasked with killing Shah if Madhur were to fail.”

Police managed to apprehend Madhur on October 13 from Narela, but a special cell team headed by deputy commissioner of police Manoj C, assistant commissioner of police Ved Prakash, and inspectors Pawan Kumar and Satvinder found that Yogesh was still absconding.

“We received inputs that he was in Agra and was heading towards Mathura on a stolen bike. We wasted no time and alerted the local police and sent teams to catch him,” the officer quoted above said.

DCP Manoj C said the two police forces reached the Agra-Mathura highway and set up a trap.

“Around 4.25 am, Yogesh was spotted on his bike and was signalled to stop… He tried to flee but we chased him and cornered him near a railway crossing... He pulled out his pistol and fired five bullets at us. In retaliation, we fired back and he was shot in the leg,” the DCP said.

Investigators said Yogesh is involved in at least six criminal cases in UP and Delhi, and has been associated with Hashim Baba since at least 2022, and though whom he met Bishnoi.