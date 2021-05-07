Glimmer of hope: Covid care facility at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib

Almost every imaginable medical facility — doctors, nurses, ambulance, oxygen cylinders and concentrators — alongside food for patients as well as doctors, will be available at the newly set-up Covid care facility at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in the Capital. With a capacity of 250 oxygen beds, and all other services absolutely free of cost, this centre is nothing short of a glimmer of hope that one needs in such times of crisis, when the second wave of Covid is posing serious obstacles to those critical patients who are looking for hospital beds.

Gurdwara sewadar and workers are making arrangements for the beds at the Covid isolation care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/HT)

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, says this facility will be “dedicated to humanity”. “Hospitals mein jagah nahin hain. People need oxygen, which is also not available. So many people have been calling us. Itni umeed se phone karte hain ki shayad unki jaan bach jaayegi,” says Sirsa, whose team has worked day and night to put in place the infrastructure at the facility, within a span of one week!

The hall that has been converted into a Covid care facility has a capacity of 10,000 to 15,000 people. “It was earlier used for religious and social purposes... This is the place where Guru Tegh Bahadur was cremated. And this is the first instance when we are using it for medical purposes; considering Guru Sahib ki jagah hai, sab jaldi theek bhi ho jayenge!” says Sirsa, hopeful that the Omnipotent will heal and bless everyone. He adds: “The doctors will be staying here as well, and we’ll be providing every facility ranging from medicines to doctors and nurses. We’ve imported oxygen concentrators from New York and Singapore, and more are lined up. Today, we have 200 concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders with us. So we can use both together. Plus we have 15 ambulances as well. In the next one week, we’re getting another 100 bedded hospital.”

The facility, which will be operational from May 10, will also be connected to an ICU hospital in case of any emergencies. “Health minister Satyendar Jain has suggested that we run it as a 400 bed facility. He said that they will link it to one newly made special ICU hospital, and in case of emergency the patient could be transferred to the ICU as well,” informs Sirsa.

The Covid Care Centre will have 200 beds with oxygen support. (Photo: Kamal Singh/PTI)

A volunteer at this centre, Gurmeet Singh Tinku, says, “God has gifted us humanity. I’ll be helping here with langar, three times a day. Kayi sansthaye humare saath mil ke kaam kar rahi hain. Humari yehi koshish rehti hai ki jis patient ki need kahi aur poori nahin ho paa rahi, uski need yahan poori ho.”

Jujhar Singh, another volunteer, who will be helping by providing milk, fruits and dry fruits to the patients, says, “Itna bada centre banana aasan kaam nahin tha. Aur ab jab ye banke almost tayyar hai toh hygienic and nutritious food is very important to provide, since a Covid patient needs it to recover soon. One patient needs 2,000+ calories, and we consider it as our responsibility to provide it!”

