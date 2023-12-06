GMDA to begin laying drainage network in sectors 68-75, 112-115

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated tenders for two of its projects pertaining to the laying of a drainage network in the city’s new sectors. The projects include the construction of RCC box-type master storm water drains sectors 68 to 75, and sectors 112 to 115, officials aware of the matter said.

GMDA is also carrying out work to lay a 5.2km drain from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, along sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A. (HT File)

The officials said that to enhance the drainage network, work for laying a master storm water drain with a length of 17.63km has been planned for sectors 68 to 75, and a rain with length 7.5km has been planned for sectors 112 to 115. These drains, which will cost ₹62.78 crore and ₹38.46 crore, respectively, will ultimately join the Badshahpur drain.

GMDA chief engineer Rajesh Bansal said the new Gurugram sectors have seen a spike in inhabitation. “The work is being undertaken by GMDA to provide a master drainage system in these sectors and ensure adequate infrastructure is set up for the benefit of the citizens. Construction of master storm water drains in sectors 68-75 and 112-115 are being taken up on priority and bids have been invited for these two infrastructure development works,” he said.

At present, there are three master stormwater drains, that carry the city’s stormwater to the Najafgarh drain — through leg 1 drain (Sikanderpur via Palam Vihar to Najafgarh), leg 2 drain (Sector 42 via Huda City Centre to Najafgarh), and leg 3 drain (Ghata village via Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 99 to Najafgarh drain, also called the Badshahpur drain), said GMDA officials.

Additionally, GMDA is also carrying out work to lay a 5.2km drain from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, along sectors 69, 70, 75 and 75A. Once completed, this drain will function as leg 4 drain, and will reduce the burden on the Badshahpur drain during the monsoon season.

