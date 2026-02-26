Goldy Brar gang claims responsibility for Kashmere Gate firing

A day after at least three unidentified assailants allegedly opened fired at a car near ISBT Kashmere Gate in north Delhi, with one of the occupants being the spouse of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s advocate, a social media post surfaced in which the gang of Goldy Brar took responsibility for the firing. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe is underway.

The post read, “The advocate acts as an informant and middleman for Lawrence. He arranges extortion deals and brings information after meeting him. Stop all this, otherwise your entire family will have to suffer the consequences of your actions. Thank God that you survived today. There is still time - mend your ways.”

The message was purportedly issued in the name of Rahul Fatehpur, Naveen Boxer Goripur, Sunny Yama and mentioned gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, among others.

According to an officer, around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, police received information regarding multiple rounds being fired near ISBT Kashmere Gate. “Upon reaching the spot, the police were informed that unidentified assailants fired several rounds at a car, leaving one person injured,” the officer said.

Police said that at least three assailants were sitting on a scooter and one of them fired at the car, a Maruti Ciaz, from behind. The officer added that five men were inside the car and a man, identified as Sandeep (single name), who was sitting behind got shot near his shoulder.

Another man, advocate Deepak Khatri, was also in the car. He had initially claimed he was an advocate and represented Bishnoi,however, preliminary investigation showed that Khatri’s wife, Rajni Khatri, is Bishnoi’s lawyer and Sandeep works at an NGO.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe is underway.