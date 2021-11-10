Govt approves integrated structure to link Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura Metro stations

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the construction of an integrated structure — comprising a flyover and a Metro track — to connect the proposed Metro stations of Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura in north-east Delhi and said the project, to be executed jointly by the public works department (PWD) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), will be completed in two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC), attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also sanctioned ₹210.10 crore for the project and said the whole project would lead to overall savings of ₹180 crore of the taxpayers’ money.

The EFC also approved the construction of a block comprising six new buildings at the Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT) in Sector 4, Dwarka, at an estimated cost of ₹230.61 crore, and said the block will enable the university to add 3,900 more seats.

“The Kejriwal-led government on Tuesday approved the construction of an integrated structure between the proposed Metro stations at Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura on the Maujpur-Majlis Park Corridor (Pink Line). With the PWD flyover in the lower deck and the Metro line in the upper deck, the Delhi MRTS Phase IV project was approved by sanctioning ₹220.10 crore,” said the government in a statement issued after the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the project will also save on social costs, in terms of minimising inconvenience to citizens, reducing environmental effects, and savings on land and commuting time.

“The deputy chief minister shared that the structure will be a 1,457m long and 20m wide six-lane flyover covering the two crossings of Karawal Nagar (Yamuna Vihar/Bhajanpura) and Ghonda Chowk (Brijpuri). He said this project will be crucial in eliminating traffic issues in these places and increasing the capacity of the existing roads,” said the government statement.

Sisodia said in the statement, “Joint effort of the DMRC and the PWD will save about ₹140 crore of the taxpayers’ money in the construction of the flyover, and ₹40 crore in the construction of the Metro line. This way, a total of ₹180 crore will be saved for the taxpayers of Delhi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The cost of the flyover, including shifting of utilities was ₹359.70 crore, but due to the composite structure, the cost was reduced by about ₹140 crore to ₹220.10 crore. Similarly the cost of the 1,457m Metro line was ₹105 crore, which has been reduced to ₹67 crore, saving about ₹40 crore. The project will use the land in this densely populated area more efficiently and the integrated model of flyover and Metro will also prove to be better environmentally,” Sisodia, who also hold the finance portfolio, said.

The release further said, “In the EFC meeting, a project for the construction of a 6 block building in Netaji Subhash Technological University under Phase IV at Dwarka worth ₹230.61 crore was also approved on Tuesday.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The number of students in the university has increased three times from 2,000 students in 2006-07 to 7,700 in 2020-23 session. After the construction of new building blocks, it will help in providing facilities to the increased number of students in the university,” Sisodia said.

“After the construction of these new buildings, the capacity of the university would increase by 3900 students,” he said.