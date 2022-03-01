Govt charging guide to ease EV adoption in residential areas

The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and the World Resources Institute, India on Monday launched a guidebook to provide step by step guidelines for Delhi residents to set up electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at their premises.

The guidebook has been developed with an objective to address concerns of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and answer their questions regarding choosing the right technology and power load management. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot released the guidebook during an event organised by the Sector A, Resident Welfare Association of Vasant Kunj. On the occasion, Gahlot also inaugurated two EV charging stations within the premises of the RWA.

The charging stations are part of 30,000 points that will benefit from the ₹6,000 subsidy being provided by the Delhi government. Under Switch Delhi campaign, the government has developed a single window facility for citizens to apply for installation of EV charging points, and avail the subsidy.

As part of the initiative, the three power distribution companies -- BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL -- have already empaneled more than 10 EV charger vendors, which will be providing trusted and certified chargers to citizens as per the standards stipulated by the government.

One can submit a request for EV charging point installation in less than 5 minutes along with EV charging connection (if required) through their respective discom’s Switch Delhi webpage. The government has mandated an electricity rate of ₹4.5 per unit for all such connections.