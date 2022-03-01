Govt charging guide to ease EV adoption in residential areas
- Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot released the guidebook during an event organised by the Sector A, Resident Welfare Association of Vasant Kunj. On the occasion, Gahlot also inaugurated two EV charging stations within the premises of the RWA.
The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) and the World Resources Institute, India on Monday launched a guidebook to provide step by step guidelines for Delhi residents to set up electric vehicles (EV) charging stations at their premises.
The guidebook has been developed with an objective to address concerns of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and answer their questions regarding choosing the right technology and power load management. Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot released the guidebook during an event organised by the Sector A, Resident Welfare Association of Vasant Kunj. On the occasion, Gahlot also inaugurated two EV charging stations within the premises of the RWA.
The charging stations are part of 30,000 points that will benefit from the ₹6,000 subsidy being provided by the Delhi government. Under Switch Delhi campaign, the government has developed a single window facility for citizens to apply for installation of EV charging points, and avail the subsidy.
As part of the initiative, the three power distribution companies -- BRPL, BYPL and TPDDL -- have already empaneled more than 10 EV charger vendors, which will be providing trusted and certified chargers to citizens as per the standards stipulated by the government.
One can submit a request for EV charging point installation in less than 5 minutes along with EV charging connection (if required) through their respective discom’s Switch Delhi webpage. The government has mandated an electricity rate of ₹4.5 per unit for all such connections.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.