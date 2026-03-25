Govt plans to establish new fire stations, procure advanced equipment: CM

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a ₹674-crore allocation for the fire department, proposing an increase of over ₹140 crore from last year’s ₹530 crore. Delhi government announced a ₹674-crore allocation for the fire department, proposing an increase of over ₹140 crore from last year’s ₹530 crore. (Representative photo)

In her budget speech, chief minister Rekha Gupta said the focus was on modernising Delhi’s fire safety infrastructure to curb recurring fire incidents and address the challenges posed by the Capital’s dense urban landscape.

As part of the proposed allocation, the government plans to add 26 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), establish new fire stations, and procure advanced equipment to enhance emergency response capabilities. However, details on the number of stations or equipment were not shared.

In addition, ₹110 crore had been allocated for procuring 17 water bowsers, along with high-end equipment such as multi-articulated fire towers, aerial ladder platforms, and Hazmat vans.

“Numerous fire accidents are reported in Delhi every year, bringing a mountain of distress upon families. It is extremely difficult to control fires in Delhi’s narrow lanes, single-entry households, congested JJ clusters, and unauthorised colonies. Upgrading the infrastructure and machinery of the fire services is extremely necessary to make Delhi a safe city,” Gupta said.

The government has also proposed of ₹2 crore for the construction of a building for a regional forensic science laboratory in Sheikh Sarai.

In 2025-26, the government bought 24 QRVs and announced the addition of “modern machinery”. It also announced plans to deploy small fire engines at 100 locations across congested and remote areas to improve accessibility. It was not immediately known whether the move was implemented.

According to officials, the budgetary allocation will strengthen these initiatives by emphasising technology-driven firefighting and better preparedness. “The budget allocation is a welcome step. We hope that the budget is approved and then released so that the situation can be better handled in Delhi,” a senior fire official said.

On March 18, nine members of a family died in a fire at a residential building in Palam Colony after the adjustment of the Bronto Skylift ladder allegedly delayed the rescue process.