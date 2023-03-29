Govt school teacher booked for sexually harassing students

Mysuru According to officials, Manjunath sexually harassed girl students of classes 4,5 and 6 for several months. (Representative Photo)

The state education department has suspended the headmaster and a teacher of a government primary school in Tumakuru on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing girl students, officials said.

The suspended teacher has been identified as Manjunath and head teacher as Nataraj, working in Boranakunte government primary school in Madhugiri taluk of Tumakuru district.

According to officials, Manjunath sexually harassed girl students of classes 4,5 and 6 for several months.

Although the parents warned the teacher, he continued to harass the students. Enraged by the behaviour of the teacher, the parents on Monday thrashed Manjunath and filed a police complaint against him, officials said.

Madhugiri block education officer B Thimmaraju, circle inspector Hanumantharayappa and women and children welfare officer B Anitha visited the school and recorded the statement of the students following the complaint.

“My daughter told me that the teacher touched her inappropriately several times,” a parent told reporters.

“We complained to headmaster Nataraj about the incident, but he did not take it seriously or complain to higher authorities,” he said. “On Monday, we all decided to teach him a lesson. We all barged into the school and staged a protest. We filed a police complaint and complained to taluk education officers. They immediately came to school and took action,” he added.

“I have visited and inspected the school based on a complaint from the public. The villagers told me over the phone that the teachers have been sexually assaulting the students, especially the 4th and 5th class students for several days.’’ BEO Thimmaraju said. “When I came here, around 300 people had gathered in front of the school. Gram panchayat president, vice president, SDMC president, village leaders and all the parents came together to protest. I received written complaints from them. Child welfare officers also came with us and took statements from children and parents. I have issued a suspension order against both ,” he said.

“Head teacher Nataraj has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. He should have reported to higher authorities when such serious allegations were made against a teacher. A case has been registered against accused Manjunath under Pocso Act at Baduvanahalli police station,” police inspector Hanumantharayappa said. “Investigation is underway and we would add more sections after medical examination of the girls.”