The Delhi government is studying Odisha’s Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) model to formulate a new solar policy in the national Capital, officials said on Sunday. The Odisha model, under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, mandates a one-time payment of ₹5,000 from consumers for the installation of 1 Kilowatt rooftop solar panels. Govt studying Odisha model for new solar power policy in Delhi

In the ULA model, rolled out in Odisha to accelerate rooftop solar adoption, the remaining cost is covered through central and state government subsidies. The Delhi government is therefore examining how the approach allows power distribution companies to standardise pricing and streamline installation.

Officials also said that the 2026-27 budget, which will be tabled in the Delhi Assembly this month, is likely to have major announcements pertaining to solar policy.

“The key feature is that residents only pay ₹5,000, while subsidies from the Centre and the state government cover the rest. This simplifies the process and improves affordability,” a senior official said.

The PM scheme was launched in 2024 to promote rooftop solar installations and sustainable energy practices across the country. Under the scheme, households can avail subsidies of up to ₹78,000 for installing rooftop solar systems.

“If ULA model can be replicated, it could significantly scale up rooftop solar installations in the Capital, reduce peak power demand and lower electricity bills for consumers,” an official said.

Officials said consultations with power discoms are underway, and the final contours of the solar policy are expected to be announced after a detailed review.

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood said the government is working to expand the net of solar energy in Delhi.

“We want to make solar adoption easier for consumers. The government is studying various models and is planning to make some major announcements for the sector.”