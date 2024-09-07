Graduate siblings held from Bihar-bound train 40 lakh theft, buying racing bike

New Delhi A team of Delhi Police arrested them just 60 kilometres before their home, in Sitamarhi (Representative photo)

Two siblings, who allegedly stole ₹40 lakh from a businessman one of them was working for in Malviya Nagar, were arrested after a chase to Bihar, as the two of them bought a racing bike soon after the theft and were transporting it on a train along with them in their bid to escape to their home town in Bihar, police said.

A team of Delhi Police arrested them just 60 kilometres before their home, in Sitamarhi, officers said.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, “We also checked CCTV camera footage of the crime spot as well as surrounding areas. The complainant was also questioned, who said he had instructed his cashier to hand over the parcel to the driver in the parking area near his house. The accused received the parcel and then fled the scene.”

The accused, identified as Mani Bhushan, 26, who worked for the businessman, and Shashi Bhushan, were brought back to Delhi on Thursday along with ₹32.6 lakh and the bike, officers said.

On August 30, the complainant, a resident of Saket, said he sent his driver to collect a parcel from his cashier in Malviya Nagar but the driver switched off his phone and didn’t deliver the parcel. Police found the parcel contained ₹40 lakh and some documents.

“The complainant came to the police station around 9.20pm and complained that his driver stole ₹40 lakh. After verification of facts, a case of theft was registered the next day,” deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

Police said Mani had been working for the businessman for over two years. While he had switched off his phone, he was spotted in the CCTV camera footage.

“We raided several places but he had absconded. A footage from Malviya Nagar showed the accused, with his brother Shashi Bhushan, on a high-end bike. The team then found out his mobile phone number and put it on surveillance. The two were followed and found moving towards Bihar,” the officer said.

DCP Chauhan said: “We knew they were heading towards their home town. The team managed to catch the train in Bihar. The brothers were caught in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.”

DCP Chauhan said, “The brothers always wanted to buy a racing bike and Mani stole the cash and bought the motorcycle from Karol Bagh, Delhi. After that, he and his brother hid at their friend’s place and later boarded a train to their native village.”

Police said the brothers are graduates (in arts) from Bihar and had been working odd jobs in Delhi. While Mani worked as a driver, Shashi worked as a porter for a private firm in Delhi.