GRAP II invoked as Delhi's AQI likely to dip to ‘very poor’. Check action plan

With the air quality in the national capital expected to dip to ‘Very Poor’ category in the next 3-4 days, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)'s sub-committee has now invoked the 11-point action plan as per Stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Delhi government implements GRAP in phases, which has steps including ban on construction activities, plying of heavy vehicle and closure of educational institutions, depending on the gravity of the situation

The decision was taken after the sub-committee took stock of the air quality scenario and air quality forecasts for Delhi made by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

What it means?

On Saturday, the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi clocked 248 and is likely to dip to ‘Very Poor’ category (DELHI AQI- 3O1-4OO) on Monday and Tuesday owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions.

The Delhi government implements GRAP in phases, which has steps including ban on construction activities, plying of heavy vehicle and closure of educational institutions, depending on the gravity of the situation.

All actions under Stage II of GRAP will be implemented across the entire National Capital Region, in addition to the Stage 1 actions already in force. The agencies responsible for the implementation of the measures under GRAP including Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR states and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have been addressed to ensure successful and strict implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP.

GRAP II actions for citizens and agencies

Here are some actions meant for the citizens mentioned under the Stage 2 of GRAP in the Delhi-NCR.

+ People to use public transport and minimise use of personal vehicles.

+ Use technology, take less congested route even if slightly longer.

+ Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.

+ Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.

+ Avoid open burning of solid waste and bio-mass.



There is an 11-action plan meant to be implemented by various agencies including Pollution Control Boards of NCR States and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

1. Carrying out mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis.

2. Ensuring water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills.

3. Intensifying inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.

4. Focussed and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR and intensifying remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots.

5. Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power Generating sets/ equipment (DG sets etc.).

6. Strict implementation of the schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential and offices etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated 29.09.2023.

7. Synchronised traffic movements and adequate deployment of personnel at intersections / traffic congestion points for smooth flow of traffic.

8. Alerting and advising people through radio/television about air pollution levels and Do’s and Don’ts for minimising polluting activities.

9. Increasing parking fees to discourage private transport.

10. Augmenting CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service.

11. Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass and MSW burning during winters.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail