GRAP Stage 2 enforced in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram after IMD's pollution warning; parking fees hike likely

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi is likely to dip and enter the "very poor" category on October 23 and 24 due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions, the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have said, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan measures. These anti-pollution measures will be implemented in the entire National Capital Region. Under this, the air quality panel has asked the authorities in the NCR region to increase parking fees to discourage private transport and enhance the services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains.

The Stage 1 measures are already under place. This entails suspension of private construction work and demolition projects measuring more than 500 square meters.

"All actions as envisaged under Stage-II be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in NCR with immediate effect, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in force," the panel said in its order.

GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I – 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II – 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III – 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

Under Stage 1, authorities are asked to enforce a ban on the use of coal and firewood in 'tandoors' at hotels and restaurants and other eateries. It also entails acting against polluting industrial units and thermal power plants within 300 kilometres of Delhi.

Stage 2 entails increasing parking fees to discourage use of private vehicles and increasing the number of CNG and electric buses and metro trains.

Under stage 3, diesel vehicles upto BS-IV are prohibited in Delhi-NCR cities like Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Noida Extension. This stage also brings a complete halt to construction and demolition work, except for essential government projects. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, trucks and medium-to-heavy goods vehicles are also banned, barring essential services.

Stage 4 entails banning all construction activities. State governments are allowed to shut schools and start online classes and ask government and private employees to work from home.

On Saturday, Delhi's average air quality index was 248.

With inputs from PTI

