‘Greed, carelessness’: Opposition targets BJP govt over death in Delhi’s Janakpuri

The Opposition on Friday accused the Delhi government of negligence and attempting to shield those responsible in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an unmarked pit on a Janakpuri dug up by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The pit where the 25-year-old man allegedly fell to death. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted in a social media post, calling the incident a result of systemic failure and lack of accountability.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the “pandemic of greed and carelessness” in the country had claimed another young life, adding, “This is not an accident, it is murder, and the killer is a government that has escaped accountability.”

“The real crisis was not broken roads but an irresponsible state where there is neither resignation, nor punishment, nor a stirring of conscience,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal echoed the charge, squarely blaming the BJP-led administration in Delhi.

“The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Gross negligence and an irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price,” the former Delhi CM said in a post on X.

During a visit to the accident site on Friday, AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the scene was being manipulated to protect the government.

He was reacting to local statements that said the site had not been barricaded at the time of the accident. However, barricades were installed on Friday. “When there is barricading and a boundary on all sides, did the biker fly through the air and fall into the pit?” he asked.

“Is any government capable of stooping to such a level just to prove that it was not at fault and that the boy himself fell into the pit and died?” he asked, adding that it was clear from the scene that iron barricades were installed on all sides at a later stage.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family and called for the resignation of Janakpuri MLA and minister Ashish Sood, saying responsibility must be taken at the highest level.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva rejected the charge of a cover-up. He said senior ministers had visited the site and ordered a thorough inquiry into the barricading arrangements.

“It is certain that if any human error is found, the concerned person, no matter how senior, will not be spared and will be punished as per rules,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva also condemned the statements by AAP leaders, calling their conduct “akin to that of political vultures,” and countered by asking them to answer for nearly 100 deaths during the monsoon months of 2024 due to electrocution or drowning caused by waterlogging in the final year of their government.