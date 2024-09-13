Menu Explore
Gym owner shot dead by bikers in Delhi’s Greater Kailash: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2024 09:11 AM IST

The police personnel on reaching the spot found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges and a probe has begun on the case

A 35-year-old gym owner was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 1 area late on Thursday, police said.

The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. (Representative file photo)
The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. (Representative file photo)

The victim, Nadir Shah, was outside his gym named Sharx gym when the assailants came on a two-wheeler and fired multiple rounds. Shah was about to leave for his house and was standing close to his luxury car when the shots were fired.

A senior police officer said the PCR call was made around 10:57pm.

Shah, with around five bullet wounds, was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Locals claimed that a woman was with Shah at the time of the firing.

DCP (south) Ankit Chauhan said, “Shah, a resident of CR Park area, suffered some bullet injuries. He was taken to Max Hospital by his friends, but he was declared brought dead.”

Police said the accused managed to flee.

Teams from Greater Kailash (GK) police station, special staff and Special Cell visited the spot ascertaining facts of the case and are looking for the accused.

Police added that the victim also had a criminal record.

