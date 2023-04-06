Hanuman Jayanti: Kejriwal offers prayers at temple in Delhi Secretariat | WATCH

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday visited the Hanuman temple located inside the Delhi Secretariat to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, Kejriwal can be seen offering prayers and greeting people in the temple.

Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Hanuman Temple in Delhi Secretariat(Twitter)

He also shared pictures on Twitter, saying, “On the occasion of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav, received the blessings of the Lord by reaching the Hanuman Temple located at Delhi Secretariat and took part in the program organized in New Delhi. With the grace of Veer Hanuman ji, may you all progress a lot, and may everyone be blessed.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CM extended his greetings on Hanuman Jayanti on Twitter. “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Shri Hanuman Janmotsav. May Lord Hanuman, the son of the wind, fulfill all your wishes. Jai Shri Ram,” he wrote in Hindi.

Also read: VHP takes out Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri amid tight security

Meanwhile, the security was beefed up in Delhi's Jahangirpuri - a day after the Delhi police gave permission to take out processions in the riot-hit area. The Delhi police had said that “in order to maintain law and order, permission has been given to take out the Shobha Yatra within a certain distance. A discussion was held with the organising committee and an appeal has been made to take out the Yatra as per law and order.”

About Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti - also known as Hanumath Jayanti, Hanuman Janamotsav, Anjaneya Jayanti, and Bajrangbali Jayanti - is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. It falls on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar.

