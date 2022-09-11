‘Hardcore corrupt’: BJP's dig at Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, L-G spar over bus purchase

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wasted no time in hitting out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a dig at lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena saying “the city needs a more educated L-G”, even as the latter gave his nod to a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses procurement scam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are general financial rules. I want to ask Arvind Kejriwal ji why he didn't follow the general financial rules. Does he think that he stands above the laws and constitution of the nation?” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference.

Bhatia said “Arvind Kejriwal and corruption have become synonymous”.

“The main agenda of Kejriwal ji is to go astray and hang up the right work. But if you know how to deviate from the main issue, then the public also knows how to shock you,” Bhatia said.

Claiming that Arvind Kejriwal has no right to remain in the chair of chief minister, the BJP leader said, “In Delhi, tenders are prepared by friends of Kejriwal government.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How can you claim to be hardcore honest? People understood you're hardcore corrupt,” Bhatia said.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such inquiries. All inquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers, he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him".

“No bus was procured under the procurement plans and no contract was awarded and the process was put on hold after the inquiry started into the process, so there is no question of corruption,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

“Not a single rupee payment was made. The government put the tendering process on hold after the inquiry started; with plans to re-start the process only after the inquiry is over,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the former L-G had formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry and gave a clean chit to the AAP government.

Saxena has approved the proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI about the alleged irregularities in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The complaint was registered by the chief secretary of Delhi Transport Corporation on June 9.

According to the complaint, the appointment of the minister of transport, Kailash Gahlot, as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC was made in a "pre-mediated manner".

"Irregularities in the bid of July 2019 for procurement of 1000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and a bid of March 2020 for purchase and annual maintenance contract of low floor BS-VI buses, read the complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON