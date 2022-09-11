‘Buses were never purchased’: AAP hits back after L-G's nod for CBI probe

After Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved a probe into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday hit back at him saying the buses were never purchased and tenders were cancelled. Addressing a press conference AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry and the agency could not find anything a year ago.

The AAP leader said, “The L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such enquiries. All enquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers, he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him.”

“These buses were never purchased, and tenders were cancelled. Delhi needs a more educated L-G. This man has no clue what he is signing on,” he said.

A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the minister of transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".

It had also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.

The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses, the sources told news agency PTI said.

The complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.

The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the L-G has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI, reports claimed, adding the CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.

Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON