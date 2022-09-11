‘Buses were never purchased’: AAP hits back after L-G's nod for CBI probe
The complaint had alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floor BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses.
After Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved a probe into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, the AAP on Sunday hit back at him saying the buses were never purchased and tenders were cancelled. Addressing a press conference AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry and the agency could not find anything a year ago.
The AAP leader said, “The L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. To divert attention, he is making such enquiries. All enquiries so far have yielded no results. After making frivolous complaints against three ministers, he has now made a complaint against the fourth minister. He should first respond to the allegations of corruption against him.”
“These buses were never purchased, and tenders were cancelled. Delhi needs a more educated L-G. This man has no clue what he is signing on,” he said.
A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had claimed that the appointment of the minister of transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) was done in a "premeditated manner".
It had also alleged that the appointment of DIMTS as bid management consultant for this tender was done with an aim to facilitate wrongdoing.
The complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary on July 22 to seek comments from the departments of the Delhi government and consequently their recommendations.
The report submitted by the chief secretary on August 19 had pointed out certain "irregularities", following which the L-G has now forwarded the complaint to the CBI, reports claimed, adding the CBI is already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the matter.
Saxena has approved the clubbing of the current complaint with the complaint already being inquired into by the central probe agency.
-
Gold worth ₹5.8Cr being smuggled in a belt seized at Mumbai Airport
In yet another foiled smuggling attempt, customs officers at the Mumbai Airport seized 12 kg of gold from a group Sudanese passengers. The gold has been valued at Rs 5.38 crore. A total of 12 passengers, it has been reported, were involved in the gold smuggling bid. "A total of six passengers have been detained and six others are being deported,” a customer officer told news agency ANI.
-
Congress sends 10 dosas to Tejasvi Surya after viral video amid Bengaluru flood
The Congress has slammed Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly loitering around eateries to taste Dosas when parts of Bengaluru were facing severe floods. On Saturday, the Congress workers sent ten different Dosas from popular restaurants in the city to @ Tejasvi _ Surya alleging that he is only worried about the popularity of restaurants and not about people. Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal shared a video of Tejasvi tasting dosa which went viral drawing flak.
-
In Delhi buses procurement case, LG’s nod for CBI probe
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has cleared a proposal by chief secretary Naresh Kumar to forward a complaint - linked to the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation - to the CBI. The complaint was received by the LG Secretariat office, an official statement read. The AAP and the BJP have been locked in a bitter standoff as both sides accuse each other of corruption.
-
Levana Suites fire: 15 officials suspended, 4 retired personnel face action
Fifteen officers have been placed under suspension for alleged laxity in respect to the Levana Suites hotel fire that claimed four lives in Lucknow on September 5. Besides, action under applicable rules would be taken against four retired officials. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officials as well. The five departments, whose officers face action include the departments of home, energy, appointment, housing and urban planning (Lucknow Development Authority) and excise.
-
Literacy matters: Imparting knowledge, one gen at a time
Willing to share their knowledge among those who might not be as privileged as them, are some city-based youngsters. These youngsters, many of who are students or recent graduates of Delhi University, share what it takes to raise awareness around the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and a tool for a more literate and sustainable society. Kaushal also teaches young underprivileged girls about menstrual hygiene and its importance.
