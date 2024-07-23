Haryana CM approves 2 stormwater drain projects in developing sectors

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday approved two stormwater drain projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth an estimated ₹83.85 crore. The CM was chairing the high-powered works purchase committee (HPWPC) meet in the city. Two stormwater drain projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth an estimated ₹ 83.85 crore have been cleared by the Haryana CM. (Representational Image)

The work that has been approved includes construction of a RCC box type master stormwater drain in sectors 68 to 75 and construction of a similar master stormwater drain along with pumping station in sectors 112-115.

“GMDA is working towards strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities in the city and the work of laying of the balance master drainage network in sectors 68-75 and 112-115 will now be taken up by GMDA for the benefit of residents of these sectors,” said A Sreenivas, chief executive officer, GMDA.

A GMDA spokesperson said that to enhance the drainage network in sectors 68 to 75, the authority will lay 17.63 kilometres of master stormwater drains in various sizes.

The water from these drains will be discharged in the master stormwater drain which is under construction along the SPR from Vatika Chowk to NH 48 and then ultimately into Leg-III also called the Badshahpur drain. The areas covered include Sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72,75, 75A, 71, 73, and 74.

The project for providing stormwater drainage in sectors 68-75 will be executed at a cost of ₹51 crore and the completion time of the project is 22 months, the spokesperson added.

In sectors 112 to 115, the authority said that master drainage of 7.59 kilometres will be constructed of different sizes and these would be box type drains. This drainage system will be connected to the leg one drain which flows from Palam Vihar towards the Najafgarh drain.

The GMDA spokesperson said that to curb any overflow from the main drain during the monsoon season, a pumping station will also be constructed near the Leg-1 drain in sector 115. The pumping system will be made operational during heavy showers to avoid any possibilities of back flow of Leg-I drain and of the new drainage system once completed.

The project for providing storm water drainage in sectors 112-115 will be executed at a cost of ₹32.85 crore. The completion time of the project is 19 months, the spokesperson added.