Haryana CM meets Union minister Jitendra Singh, flags shortage of officers
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Union minister Jitendra Singh and discussed a wide range of issues, including the shortage of officers in his state.
Khattar pointed out that there would be a severe shortage of IAS officers by the end of this year as seven direct recruits and as many promotee officers will superannuate this year.He told Singh that due to central deputation and low intake of officers in the state cadre, Haryana is facing some governance problems, according to a personnel ministry statement.
The Haryana chief minister brought to the notice of Singh that there are 50 departments in the state which need experienced officers at the helm. Khattar said at present he is assigning two to three departments to one officer, leading to an unnecessary and unfeasible workload.
Singh, minister of state for personnel, acknowledged the serious crunch of officers in Haryana and directed the secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT) to give due consideration to all these issues and examine what best can be done.
He also assured the chief minister that cases of extension of service on a six-month basis will be considered, till the shortage is addressed regularly. Singh also promised to give due consideration to the repatriation of some of the officers from the central deputation.
Central probing agencies a common thread among some rebel Sena leaders
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said most of those joining Eknath Shinde camp are being threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party using central agencies. “There are at least 17-20 party MLAs on, CBI and IT radar and want to get out of their predicament by jumping ship. Other 10-15 rebels who are also involved in various businesses also fear getting notices,” Raut said on being asked about why hardcore Sainiks are also deserting the leadership.
Dadar station watching point to prevent anti-social elements
In order to prevent overcrowding at railway platforms, foot over bridges, and to keep a watchful eye on crimes like pickpocketing and phone snatching, the Central Railway has introduced a pilot project called 'watchtower' or 'watching point' at the Dadar railway station, one of the busiest in the city. The watchtower concept has been introduced to the city's suburban railway station, keeping the monsoon in mind to have a better view of the railway platforms.
Haryana wants farmers to grow pulses, oilseeds in place of bajra
Haryana government has decided to promote cultivation of pulses and oilseeds in place of bajra in seven bajra-growing districts -- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Hisar and Nuh -- in the southern part of state under the crop diversification scheme. Financial assistance of ₹4,000 per acre will also be provided to the farmers under the scheme. Information about new varieties of crops and modern technology is being provided to the farmers, Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sumita Misra added.
Haryana chief secy directs DCs to complete all flood control works before June 30
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to ensure that cleaning of drains, bottlenecking of culverts, pipes on drains and other flood control works are completed within their jurisdictions before June 30. They have been asked to submit report in this regard. He directed the officers to monitor the progress of all flood-related works and projects and ensure that these are completed well before time.
One more held in Prayagraj for violence after Friday prayers
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person from Prayagraj in connection with the violent protests that erupted after Friday prayers on June 3 and June 10 in many districts of the state over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Mohammad by the now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. With this, the total of those arrested in this connection has risen to 424.
