Haryana man who sent lewd content to 200 women in police net
A 32-year-old juice factory worker was arrested from Haryana for allegedly stalking and sending sexual images and videos to over 200 women, police said on Thursday.
The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said.
According to police, a complaint was received from a 28-year-old woman, who has a beauty page on Facebook. She alleged that some unknown person had been stalking and harassing her through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages and had been sending her sexual images and videos.
During investigation, information was sought from various social media platforms to identify the alleged stalker. On the basis of information gleaned, the accused was identified as someone working in a juice factory in Bahadurgarh, deputy commissioner of police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.
Kumar was arrested and a mobile phone with sexually explicit material stored on it was recovered from him, the DCP said, adding that the phone was used for sending sexually charged content to people.
It was revealed that Kumar lives in Bahadurgarh with his family and had some marital issues, due to which he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and harass them through calling and messaging apps, the police said.
In desperation, he sent sexual videos to his victims and even contacted them at inappropriate times, they said.
Kumar has admitted of stalking and harassing around 200 women through various social media platforms. The mobile phone and SIM cards used by him for committing the offence have also been recovered,the police added.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
