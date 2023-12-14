Haryana’s first open jails to begin ops in Faridabad, Karnal

The Haryana government is set to inaugurate the state’s first open jails in Faridabad and Karnal by the end of this week, senior officials aware of the development said on Thursday.

The state's first open jail at Neemka village in Faridabad’s Sector 73 on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

An open jail is a concept which relies on the self-discipline of inmates — prisoners are trusted to complete their sentences with minimal supervision and perimeter security, and are often not locked up in a cell. They are also permitted to take up employment, and are even permitted to live with their families inside the jail complex.

The open jail concept is popular in several countries, including the UK, Ireland, and the Philippines. In India, similar prisons currently function in the Capital’s Tihar jail, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Haryana government in 2018 allocated ₹62 lakh for the renovation of the 36 flats for this purpose at the Faridabad jail, while nearly ₹60 lakh for 30 flats in Karnal.

Officials said 54 convicts have been selected from 20 jails across Haryana to serve out their sentences in open jails — 20 shall be moved to Faridabad, while the 34 will be shifted to Karnal. A majority of the inmates selected for the programmes are serving life terms, the officials added.

The 54 have been selected on the basis of good behaviour while serving their sentence in prison, officials said.

Haryana director general of police (prisons) Muhammad Akil said that, as part of the open jail concept, inmates will be allowed to live with their families in apartments inside the jail complex. He said that those selected for the programme will be allowed to work outside the prison between 10am and 6pm if place of employment is within a 10km radius from the jail complex.

“Inmates living in open jails cannot leave the city, or spend time at any place apart from their workplace. They are trusted to complete their sentences with minimal supervision, and perimeter security and are often not locked up in their prison cells,” the DGP said, adding that the prison department will not be responsible to find a job for them.

Jawahar Yadav, officer on special duty (OSD) to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, said, “Once started, the concept will motivate inmates to focus their efforts on reformation so that they too can work and support their families in an open jail.”

The residential facility inside the jail complex will be free of cost — inmates or their families will not be charged any rent or fee for basic amenities. Akil said each inmate will get support for a month until he gets a job, and his groceries, electricity bill and other expenditures will be borne by the department.

