Have clinching evidence to frame charges against Aaftab: Delhi Police to court

The Delhi Police on Monday told a Delhi court that they have clinching evidence to frame charges against Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201(Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The prosecution also submitted that bones, hair sample and blood were recovered from different locations, including the refrigerator and cupboard, and identification established through DNA profiling. (HT Archive)

As the Saket court heard the arguments on the point of framing charges against Aaftab, special public prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that there are incriminating circumstances revealed through clinching evidence which form a chain of event that leads to irresistible conclusion about the guilt of Aaftab Poonawala for offence of murder and tampering with evidence.

He submitted that there are circumstances which show that Aaftab and Shraddha were in a violent relationship.

Delhi Police pointed out that Shraddha filed a complaint against Aaftab at Vasai police station in Mumbai, alleging that Aaftab had been abusing and beating her. They also submitted before the court that Shraddha was taking counselling sessions from doctors through the Practo app.

Digital evidence and three mobile phones were submitted before the court by the Delhi Police, who said Aaftab limited his social media activity for the purpose of creating a facade that Shraddha was alive.

The prosecution also submitted that bones, hair sample and blood were recovered from different locations, including the refrigerator and cupboard, and identification established through DNA profiling. Police also submitted evidence regarding the purchase of saw blades, trash bags, refrigerator, water, disinfectants, incense sticks and room fresheners.

Additional sessions judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar heard the arguments and granted time to the Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Javed Hussain, appearing for Aaftab, to respond to the arguments. The matter is now listed for March 25.