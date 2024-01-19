HC contempt notice slapped on woman in Sydney for abusing in virtual hearing

NEW DELHI: A woman living in Australia who joined proceedings before the Delhi high court via video conferencing has been issued notice for contempt of court after she made derogatory remarks about the judge, possibly without realising that she was not on mute and could be heard by everyone. The Delhi high court order relates to an incident during court proceedings on January 10 (FILE PHOTO)

The litigant, Anita Kumari Gupta, has been ordered to appear in person before the high court on the next date of hearing on April 16. In an order of January 10, justice Neena Bansal Krishna also ordered the immigration office to impound her passport when she landed in the country and not allow her to travel abroad without the court’s order.

The incident, according to the order, took place on January 10 when a civil suit filed by Gupta came up. The case was at the stage of final arguments and the counsel of both sides agreed to list the case on April 16.

“After the date was given and item No. 11 (the next case) was taken, the plaintiff/Anita Kumari Gupta, who had joined through video conferencing, abused the Court by saying that “How Could Item No. 11 Be Taken Before Item No. 10”. She went on to use derogatory and abusive language for the judge.

“Such derogatory remarks made by the plaintiff to denigrate the Court are patently contemptuous and show the complete disregard to the dignity of the Court, despite the fact that the counsels representing respective parties were present and had agreed to the date given i.e., 16.04.2024 for final arguments. Keeping in view such derogatory remarks lowering the dignity of the Court, the Suo Moto Contempt is taken,” justice Krishna said in the order.

The judge issued a show cause notice to Gupta, who is stated to be living in Sydney, ordered her to appear in person on the next date in April, and ordered the Indian high commission at Canberra to ensure that the court order was communicated to the plaintiff through the consulate general at Sydney.