HC dismisses discoms’ plea; paves way for audit by CAG

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed petitions filed by power distribution companies – BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) – challenging Delhi government notices proposing to entrust their audit to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), clearing the way for the audit process to proceed. In a 30-page judgment, the court said the notices did not contain any adverse findings against the companies and therefore did not warrant judicial interference at this stage. (Shutterstock)

A vacation bench of justice Tejas Karia termed the petitions against the June 6 notices “premature”, holding that the communications merely invited the discoms to submit their representations and appear for a hearing.

In a 30-page judgment, the court said the notices did not contain any adverse findings against the companies and therefore did not warrant judicial interference at this stage.

“In view of the foregoing analysis, this court is of the considered opinion that the impugned notice merely affords the petitioners an opportunity to submit their representation and to appear for hearing within the timelines stipulated therein. The impugned notice does not record any adverse finding against the petitioners warranting any interference on merits at this stage in exercise of writ jurisdiction. The present petition is, therefore, premature,” the court held.

BRPL and BYPL approached the high court after their request to the Delhi government seeking withdrawal of the audit notices received no response.

Appearing for the discoms, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the proposed audit was invalid and contrary to previous judicial rulings. He contended that the audit of distribution companies falls exclusively within the regulatory jurisdiction of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) and cannot be delegated to the CAG.

Drawing a parallel with monetary policy, Sethi argued that tariff determination is the sole domain of the electricity regulator and cannot be subjected to scrutiny by an external authority acting as a “super regulator” outside the framework of the Electricity Act.

The petitions relied on two earlier rulings — the Supreme Court’s judgment in the regulatory assets (RA) matter and the Delhi High Court’s judgment in the URJA case.

In the RA judgment, the Supreme Court directed regulatory commissions to undertake a strict audit of the circumstances under which discoms continued operations without recovering regulatory assets. In the URJA case, the high court held that since tariff determination rests exclusively with DERC, a CAG audit could not function as a parallel mechanism to scrutinise or revisit matters within the regulator’s domain.

Opposing the petition, additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, argued that the petitions were premature because the notices merely invited the discoms to submit their representations about the proposed audit and did not contain any adverse orders.

He further submitted that a CAG audit was justified in the larger public interest, as expenses claimed by discoms before the DERC are ultimately recovered from consumers through tariffs and surcharges. The audit, he said, was intended to examine how the companies continued operations for years without recovering regulatory assets.

In his verdict, justice Karia held that the Supreme Court’s RA ruling did not prohibit an audit of BRPL and BYPL, nor did it bar such an exercise from being conducted by the CAG, provided it was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the CAG Act and for compliance with the directions contained in the judgment.

The facts and circumstances under which the URJA judgement was rendered were materially distinguishable and its ratio did not apply in the present case, the judge added.