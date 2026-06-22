Licences, laws, loopholes and lost lives expose glaring violations in Delhi's spaces

In November 2014, when a 27-year-old chef decided to open her first restaurant in south Delhi, she spent months lining up investors, deciding the menu and pricing, and shortlisting staff and the decor. All this was easy when compared to the six licenses and clearances that were needed. Over the decades, Delhi has created a regulatory structure so fragmented and cumbersome that it does not merely encourage violations; it creates opportunities for them. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo) And that’s when a middleman – the industry politely calls a “licensing liaison” – stepped in, armed with information of exactly which licenses were needed from which departments, the paperwork required, details of the fee to be paid, timelines, and most importantly, the bribes to be paid. “I have always been very diligent about compliance. Everything has to be by the book. But in Delhi, even when you are fully compliant, getting a licence to run a restaurant without a middleman is impossible. His job is to guide you through the process, submit all the paperwork and meet the officials. He’s connected to every department, and every department wants to be paid off above the mandated licence fee,” said the restaurateur, requesting anonymity. After deciding on the space, the process began: obtaining a food safety certificate from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI); a health trade license from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD); clearance from the Delhi Police for eating establishments; environmental clearance and consent to operate from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC); and a no objection certificate from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). It did not end there. Once construction was complete and the restaurant was close to opening, applications had to be made for liquor licences and approvals from the weights and measures department. “It was so frustrating. It doesn’t end with acquiring the licences. Officials want free meals, drinks, and if you hurt their ego, they will slap you with a fine of ₹1 lakh for something as insignificant as not mentioning bar timings in front of the bar. We were looking to open a restaurant in the UAE and found the process so easy, but here the process is the punishment,” she said. It isn’t just restaurants, retail stores, gymnasiums, cafeterias, and hotels – all need a handful of licences and clearances.

Cafeterias and restaurants have opened up inside the unauthorised and narrow lanes of Hauz Khas village. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

But that doesn’t mean all have them – as DFS personnel discovered on the morning of June 3 when they forced their way into a smoke-filled building in Hauz Rani. When firefighters entered the Hauz Rani building, they found what appeared to be a full-fledged hotel. Officially, however, it was a B&B registered under a scheme launched before the 2010 Commonwealth Games and permitted to operate only six guest rooms. Investigators later found around 25 rooms functioning in the building. “Within the first few minutes, it was obvious that what existed on ground and what existed on paper were two different things,” said a DFS official who asked not to be named. And how! For instance, the ground floor housed a restaurant, even though records available with authorities suggested the premises were licensed as a small tea-and-snacks outlet (to make matters worse, this licence had expired). The local health inspector had inspected the restaurant only a day before the fire. The health inspector works for MCD and has to verify that the outlet with a tea-and-snacks licence is just serving tea and snacks – and isn’t a restaurant. An MCD official said the inspector has since been dismissed and investigations are underway against officials responsible for oversight in the area. “There are more than 1,200 health trades in the south zone, with each inspector expected to cover multiple wards. Action will be taken against all those who failed to catch these violations,” the official said. The MCD spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. Then, this is a familiar script in Delhi: premises approved for one purpose operating as something entirely different, often navigating a maze of overlapping permissions, expired licences and weak enforcement. A factory operates under the guise of a household industry. Restaurants function under the garb of small snack vendors; and street vending permits turn into full-fledged food vans. Over the decades, Delhi has created a regulatory structure so fragmented and cumbersome that it does not merely encourage violations; it creates opportunities for them. One department issues a registration. Another, conducts inspections. A third handles enforcement. Yet another maintains records. Each possesses only a fragment of the picture. As a result, accountability becomes diffused. Web of regulations but little safety At the heart of Delhi’s planning regime are the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) and the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL), which determine how land can be used and what activities are permitted in residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use zones. They regulate everything from road widths and parking requirements to floor area ratio (FAR), building height and occupancy. How complex can this be? Very. As AK Jain, former DDA commissioner (planning), explained: “There are nine major and 37 sub-categories of land use. Any activity has to legally conform to the notified zonal plan with third level of regulation of specific property use in layout plan.” But why does this meticulous blueprint have little to show on ground? That’s because the city’s administrators decided early on that they could not afford to let rules and regulation get in the way of business. Jain blames populism and poor enforcement.

It isn’t just restaurants, retail stores, gymnasiums, cafeterias, and hotels – all need a handful of licences and clearances. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“In the 1960s the Delhi government, under a land reform act announced that village (abadi area) lal dora areas will not be constrained by the masterplan leaving a big loophole. The very name abadi refers to residential use but the land mafia over decades carried out massive development,” he added. Commercial and retail hubs such as Shahpur Jat boutiques, Saidulajab’s Champa Gali, Hauz Khas village and Chhatarpur’s Dhan Mill came up on such land. The Delhi High Court attempted to intervene in 2003, directing authorities to ensure fire-safety compliance, completion certificates and stricter action against unauthorised buildings. It even ordered disconnection of electricity and water supplies to non-compliant structures. Yet implementation remained sporadic. With a massive population and a buzzing economy, thousands of illegal units ranging from eating houses to factories and shops to entire commercial hubs have come up in such non-conforming areas. The reason is not hard to fathom: a restaurant seeking to operate in a commercial area would require around eight licences. In a non-conforming area, large hotels and restaurants are prohibited. But local authorities occasionally introduce conditional exemptions, such as cloud kitchens and mixed-land use policies. An MCD official said that the civic body recently issued orders to deregulate food-related businesses including restaurants and eateries as part of efforts to crack down on inspector raj. “Over the last year, we changed policies for factory licensing, general trade licensing, storage, and health trade to integrate them with property tax, minimising the inspector’s role. “We will still have the right to ensure trade license norms are followed to ensure safety,” the official added. “Delhi’s food and beverage industry is currently undergoing a transition, with an increasing number of licenses being deregulated. Over the past few decades, obtaining the various approvals required to open and operate a restaurant has been a cumbersome and time-consuming process. As a result, restaurant chains and international brands have often preferred Noida and Gurugram over Delhi … Restaurant owners in Delhi are very optimistic that deregulations brought about in the recent past will bring positive results in the growth in the F&B sector with respect to ease of doing business,” Sandeep Anand, Delhi chapter head of National Restaurant Association of India. Demand-supply mismatch, illegal growth While the 1957 Delhi Development Act was expected to serve as a blueprint for the national capital, Parliament also passed the 1957 Delhi Municipal Corporation Act empowering one of the largest urban local bodies for housekeeping of the national capital and enforcement of the licensing regime. A health trade license (HTL) – anything that impacts public health – falls under Section 417 of the act mandating that “no person shall use or permit to be used on any premises for any of the following purposes without or otherwise than in conformity with the terms of a license granted by the commissioner.” There are 97 categories of establishments that come under this: restaurants, banquet halls, coffee houses, even paan shops, gymnasiums, and swimming pools. Delhi’s population is estimated at roughly 25 million. MCD data shows only around 13,000 establishments currently hold health trade licences. That doesn’t mean that the Capital’s residents are underserved; it only suggests that they are being served by establishments without the licence.

Delhi’s population is estimated at roughly 25 million. MCD data shows only around 13,000 establishments currently hold health trade licences.. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)