HC orders inspection of all washrooms in Delhi’s district courts

The Delhi high court has ordered inspection of washroom facilities in all district courts in the Capital, saying that access to clean and secure toilets is a necessity, especially for women. The court directed the public works department and other civic agencies to extend full cooperation for complying with the order. (HT Archive)

A bench of justice Sanjeev Narula thus directed principal district and sessions judges of all district courts to take cognizance of the matter for ensuring compliance of its order, underlining that failure to provide safe washrooms in city courts demands immediate attention of all the stakeholders.

The court also appointed a court commissioner to conduct a thorough inspection of the women’s washrooms in all district courts and directed the public works department and other civic agencies to extend full cooperation for complying with the order.

“This court reiterates that access to clean, functional and secure washroom facilities is a basic necessity, especially for women members of the Bar,” the court said.

The bench added, “The unhygienic conditions in the washrooms directly affect the safety and health of women lawyers using these facilities. The failure to provide clean, functional, and safe washrooms, particularly in an environment as vital as the district courts demands immediate attention of all stakeholders.”

The court was responding to a plea filed by a woman advocate highlighting the deplorable and unhygienic conditions of the washroom facilities in the lawyers’ chamber block in the Saket district court. In her plea, the woman said that she had submitted a representation highlighting critical issues including non-functional toilet seats, absence of adequate water supply and the state of washroom doors, but the authorities had failed to either respond to it or take remedial action.