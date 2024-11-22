HC raps Delhi Police for failing to check illegal activities affecting Chandni Chowk redevelopment

The Delhi high court on Friday reprimanded Delhi Police for its failure to curb illegal activities, such as gambling, illicit drug use and vagabonds convening near the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project, and termed the state of affairs as “shocking”. The court was responding to a plea filed by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal. (Representative photo)

A bench of chief justice Manmohan and justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) to clear the deficiencies within four weeks. The court also summoned the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the area concerned to appear at the next hearing on December 13.

“What are you people doing there? There is a lot of gambling going on. There seem to be some sort of drug addicts. There is gambling going on it seems. Has he visited the area? What are you people doing? I’m sorry to say but there is a lot of hafta which is going there no. This is not proper. You’re bringing a bad name for the Delhi Police. You don’t know how to handle the situation?” the bench told Delhi Police’s counsel.

“It’s a shocking state of affairs. Things are so bad. Having heard the counsel for the petitioner, this court is of the prima facie view that the deficiencies and illegal activities must be removed by the MCD and Delhi Police in accordance with law,” it said.

The court was responding to a plea filed by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, seeking directions to authorities to take immediate steps for the removal of damage, deficiencies and illegal activities from areas surrounding the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project from Subhash Marg (Lal Quila Road) up to Fateh Puri Masjid and the surrounding areas, including the Chandni Chowk Metro station.

The traders’ body, in its plea argued by senior advocate Sanjeev Ralli and advocate Shubham Yadav, contended that there was a total lack of coordination among authorities and the same was resulting in the wastage of over ₹140-crore redevelopment project. The plea also alleged that neglect on the part of the authorities was causing inconvenience to the public at large.

The Delhi high court in September 2023 closed its suo motu petition initiated based on news reports regarding the derailing of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project. The court had also requested the Delhi government to ensure the continuation and maintenance of redevelopment and beautification work. The traders’ body said the issues arose after the court disposed of its suo motu petition.