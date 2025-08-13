Health minister launches awareness campaign on International Youth Day

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Tuesday launched the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns on the occasion of International Youth Day. The campaign was organised by the Delhi State AIDS Control Society (DSACS). Delhi health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh (HT Photo)

The campaign, flagged off from Dr BSA Hospital in Rohini, aims to spread awareness about AIDS prevention, treatment, and stigma reduction. As per the health department, the campaign will run across Delhi.

“Our government is committed to both preventive and curative healthcare. Our government is sincere in its work, and all our doctors are ready to serve the people of Delhi. All essential medicines are available in our hospitals, and we ensure their continuous supply,” the health minister said.

Singh highlighted that the Delhi Government is providing free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), enabling HIV-positive individuals to lead healthy, normal lives. Free HIV testing facilities are available in government hospitals and health centres. He noted that drug use through shared needles and syringes has contributed to the spread of HIV, and called for a united resolve not to discriminate against people living with HIV.

Addressing the misconceptions about HIV/AIDS in society, Dr Singh said the campaign will also focus on removing them through targeted outreach at the grassroots level. Activities will include village-level meetings, folk cultural level performances, public rallies, and awareness programmes in schools, ensuring that the message reaches every corner of the community in an engaging and relatable manner, the minister added.