Heat and humidity return to Delhi, more rain only from July 23, says IMD

After two days of heavy rainfall, heat and humidity made a comeback in Delhi on Wednesday, making it uncomfortable to remain outdoors during the daytime. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rain is likely to resume again from July 23.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 34.7 degrees Celsius (°C). The minimum temperature was 22.4°C, which was five degrees below the season’s normal.

“The rainfall activity is likely to pick up again on July 23. Moderate showers are expected till July 26,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

He said though July is likely to see more rain, the capital gets most of its yearly rainfall in August. “This is because the monsoon trough and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the two primary conditions for rainfall, are more favourable during that time for Delhi,” said Srivastava.

IMD recordings show that parts of Delhi received trace rainfall late Wednesday. Scientists said that patchy rain is expected to continue in some parts but conditions are likely to be humid on Thursday.

Even though the monsoon arrival in Delhi-NCR was delayed this time, the city, as on July 21, has made up its rainfall deficit and is currently surplus by nearly 27%, thanks mainly to the high intensity rain between July 18 and July 20, weather analysts said.

The IMD in early June had forecasted that the south-west monsoon would reach north-west India, including Delhi, by June 15, which would have been the earliest monsoon ever for the region. But that date, as well as several others put forward by the IMD, turned out to be wrong as the monsoon took a break before finally making an official entry on July 13 -- a delay of 16 days from its usual onset.

Met officials said despite the delayed arrival, July is likely to record “normal to above normal” rainfall.

“We have around 10 more days to go in July and it is expected that we will see a normal to above normal rainfall this month. The rainfall deficit for the season was made up by the intense rain on Monday and Tuesday,” said a senior Met official.